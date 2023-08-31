Two Of The Leading EV Charging Companies Are Running Out Of Cash Reserves

ChargePoint and Blink Charging, two of the largest publicly-held EV charging networks in the United States, are in challenging waters. Electric vehicle giant Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) is gaining adoption among carmakers, charging satisfaction among consumers is low, and funds are becoming tight.

As per the charging companies’ most recent quarterly findings, both ChargePoint and Blink Charging have less than a year of cash left. ChargePoint’s net cash used in operating activities grew to about $104 million in its first fiscal quarter, and its cash at the end of the period was at $314 million. That leaves about nine months’ worth of cash on hand.