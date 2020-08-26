Two Of Three Teslas In Pikes Peak Climb Have Already Crashed

This year's Pikes Peak International Hill Climb was shaping up to be a six-car showdown between Acura and Tesla, with two new 2021 TLXs and an NSX facing off against a trio of modified Model 3s. But this clash of titans might be off the table as crashes during practice may have knocked out two of the Teslas. First to fall was noted Tesla track-day enthusiast and PPIHC rookie Josh Allen, whose track-prepped, aero-laden Model 3 left the course at high speed. Allen appears to have lost control at the end of the Halfway Picnic Ground straight, around the mountain's 10-mile mark, sliding off at the subsequent left-hand corner. His momentum carried him across a ditch outside the corner and into the trees, though he evidently avoided collision with any of the pines.



