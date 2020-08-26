Two Of Three Teslas In Pikes Peak Climb Have Already Crashed

Agent009 submitted on 8/26/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:27:38 PM

1 user comments | Views : 1,458 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

This year's Pikes Peak International Hill Climb was shaping up to be a six-car showdown between Acura and Tesla, with two new 2021 TLXs and an NSX facing off against a trio of modified Model 3s.

But this clash of titans might be off the table as crashes during practice may have knocked out two of the Teslas.

First to fall was noted Tesla track-day enthusiast and PPIHC rookie Josh Allen, whose track-prepped, aero-laden Model 3 left the course at high speed. Allen appears to have lost control at the end of the Halfway Picnic Ground straight, around the mountain's 10-mile mark, sliding off at the subsequent left-hand corner. His momentum carried him across a ditch outside the corner and into the trees, though he evidently avoided collision with any of the pines.



Read Article


Two Of Three Teslas In Pikes Peak Climb Have Already Crashed

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

F1_Driver

BMW slogan: The Ultimate Driving Machine

Tesla slogan: The Ultimate Crashing Machine

F1_Driver (View Profile)

Posted on 8/26/2020 7:12:51 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]