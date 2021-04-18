Two People Die After Tesla CRASHES 'ON AUTO-PILOT' With NO ONE In The DRIVERS SEAT!

Two men died after a Tesla 'on autopilot with no one driving' crashed into a tree in Houston before starting a huge fire that took 32,000 gallons of water to extinguish.



The fully-electric 2019 Tesla Model S slammed into the tree in Carlton Woods at around 11.25pm on Saturday night before bursting into flames with the passengers still inside.



Fire fighters used 32,000 gallons of water over four hours to try to put out the flames because the car's batteries kept reigniting.



At one point, deputies had to call Tesla to ask them how to put out a fire in the battery.











