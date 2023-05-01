Two Thirds Of EV Buyers Aren't Looking For A Tesla

More buyers than ever are considering an EV in 2023, and that may be especially good news for traditional automakers, because shoppers aren’t all interested in a Tesla, a new study from insurance comparison service, Jerry, has found. Although Tesla is still the most popular choice for people interested in buying a new EV in 2023, the preference for the brand is waning among customers. Two thirds of owners and lessees surveyed for Jerry’s 2023 State of the American Driver Report said their top choice would not be a Tesla, and instead pointed to EVs from other brands as their top choice.



