Two Thirds Of US Money Invested Globally for Oil Is In A Country That DOES NOT Care About Climate Change

Agent009 submitted on 10/31/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:01:11 PM

Views : 604 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.theguardian.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Joe Biden will head to Egypt next week to tout America’s re-emergence as a leader on the climate crisis at the Cop27 talks. But he will be landing in a continent that the US continues to pour billions of dollars into for fossil fuel projects, with seemingly no end in sight despite the president’s promises.

The US government has funneled more than $9bn (£7.7bn) into oil and gas projects in Africa since it signed up to restrain global heating in the 2015 Paris climate agreement, a tally of official data shows, committing just $682m (£587m) to clean energy developments such as wind and solar over the same period.



Read Article


Two Thirds Of US Money Invested Globally for Oil Is In A Country That DOES NOT Care About Climate Change

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)