Two Years And $7.5 Billion Later The Fed's First EV Charging Station Goes Online

The first electric vehicle charging station funded by a $7.5 billion U.S. government program has begun operating in Ohio, the White House said Monday as the government ramps up charging to address a key concern of potential buyers.



Automakers and others say drastically boosting EV charging stations is crucial to the wide deployment of electric vehicles.



The White House goal is to grow the nationwide network of chargers to 500,000, including high-speed chargers - no more than 50 miles (80 km) apart - on the nation's busiest highways and interstates.





