Type 01: Jaguar Names First All Electric Super GT

Agent009 submitted on 5/13/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:19:42 AM

Views : 616 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

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Jaguar's new era-defining electric GT will be called Type 01, the company has confirmed ahead of its unveiling later this year.

 
The 1000bhp-plus sports saloon, which heralds Jaguar's new era as a maker of pure-electric luxury cars, has hitherto been known as Type 00 after the preceding concept or X900, its internal codename.
 
 
But now, a year and a half on from the concept's unveiling and with the production car due to be unwrapped in a matter of months, Jaguar has announced the name its new super-limo will take into showrooms.
 


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Type 01: Jaguar Names First All Electric Super GT

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