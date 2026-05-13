Type 01: Jaguar Names First All Electric Super GT

Jaguar's new era-defining electric GT will be called Type 01, the company has confirmed ahead of its unveiling later this year. The 1000bhp-plus sports saloon, which heralds Jaguar's new era as a maker of pure-electric luxury cars, has hitherto been known as Type 00 after the preceding concept or X900, its internal codename. But now, a year and a half on from the concept's unveiling and with the production car due to be unwrapped in a matter of months, Jaguar has announced the name its new super-limo will take into showrooms.



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