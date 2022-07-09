Typhoon To Close Toyota And Nissan Plants In Japan

Toyota and Nissan are expected to close several plans in the western parts of Japan, reports. Typhoon Hinnamnor is approaching the western prefecture of Fukuoka, forcing Toyota to suspend shifts at three plants in the area. The automaker has already canceled the Monday night and Tuesday morning shifts, with hopes of restarting production on Tuesday night.

Nissan will do the same, suspending the Monday night and Tuesday daytime shifts, said a company spokesperson. The typhoon has reportedly grown in intensity, with government officials increasing the intensity rating from "strong" to "very strong." Hinnamnor has made its way to Japan after devastating parts of South Korea, where two people reportedly died.