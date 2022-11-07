Tyre Extinguishers Groups Are Targeting YOUR SUV

U.K.-based activist group called "The Tyre Extinguishers" has landed in the U.S. and claims they've deflated tires on dozens of SUVs in several major cities, including New York, Chicago, and the Bay Area. The group, which says the thirsty SUVs significantly contribute to climate change, has no official leadership but encourages independent participation through social media and offers a hallmark note to be left on the victims' cars. Boasting about the action on Twitter, the group took the opportunity to share links to its manifesto.



Read Article