U.S. Buyers Shrug at Tariffs, Keep Buying SUVs Like It’s a National Sport.

In 2025, SUVs have cemented their dominance in the U.S. auto market, with eight of the top ten best-selling vehicles being SUVs or crossovers, and their popularity shows no signs of fading. American drivers can’t get enough of these versatile, high-riding machines, driving sales to new heights and leaving sedans in the dust.



The numbers are staggering. The Toyota RAV4 tops the charts with over 200,000 units sold in 2024, a figure climbing higher in 2025 thanks to its rugged appeal and hybrid options. The Honda CR-V follows with 402,791 units last year, up 11%, while the Nissan Rogue racked up 245,724 units. The Ford Explorer, at 194,094 units, and the Chevrolet Trax, soaring to 200,689 units, are also heavy hitters. The Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Subaru Forester keep the momentum going, bolstered by fresh designs and juicy incentives like 0% APR deals. SUVs made up 75% of U.S. light vehicle sales in 2024, and 2025 is on track to push that even higher.



Why are SUVs unstoppable? Americans love their roomy interiors, perfect for hauling kids, groceries, or gear. Models like the Kia Telluride, with its plush cabin, and the Mazda CX-5, blending sharp handling with practicality, cater to every lifestyle. The Ford Escape and Chevrolet Equinox offer affordable entry points, while full-size beasts like the Chevrolet Tahoe deliver unmatched towing and space. Hybrids, like the Kia Sportage Hybrid, named a 2025 value champ, keep buyers flocking with solid fuel economy without sacrificing size.



Automakers are feeding the frenzy. Ford’s 2025 Explorer rocks a 24-inch digital display, while Hyundai’s Tucson flaunts a 10.25-inch touchscreen. Deals are everywhere, with brands like Honda and Chevrolet slashing prices to move inventory. Even with Trump’s 25% tariffs jacking up costs on imported parts, buyers aren’t blinking—SUVs are still flying off lots.



The SUV craze is a juggernaut, with no slowdown in sight. From compact crossovers to hulking three-row models, these vehicles dominate American roads, reflecting a love for power, space, and versatility. As manufacturers keep innovating and sweetening the pot, 2025 proves SUVs aren’t just popular—they’re practically a way of life.



