U.S. Commerce Department To Propose Banning Chinese Hardware And Software In US Vehicles

It’s not just Chinese-built electric vehicles that have caught the attention of the Biden administration, as the U.S. Commerce Department is expected to propose banning the use of Chinese software and hardware in connected and self-driving vehicles available in the U.S.
 
While many key details about the plan remain under wraps, sources claim the regulation would ban the import and sale of vehicles from China with specific communications and automated driving system software/hardware. Regulators are concerned about the collection of data by Chinese companies on motorists in the U.S.


