The U.S. Department of Defense has been in talks with domestic companies about building military equipment, and that includes tapping GM's mass production expertise to build missiles. But now the Pentagon needs automakers to help in the manufacture of drones used for both strikes and reconnaissance missions, the Wall Street Journal says. The report also claims Defense chiefs have turned to automakers and manufacturing companies outside of car industry for help after realizing that America's drone companies lack the experience and capacity to build parts in the kind of quantities the military needs.



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