UAE Toyota Dealer Commissions Full Sized Land Cruiser Out Of Legos

The Toyota dealer for the United Arab Emirates commissioned the construction of a full-sized example of the latest Land Cruiser out of Lego. It took 12 people 2,688 hours to develop the plan and to assemble over 440,000 blocks into the shape of this big SUV.

The Lego Land Cruiser measures 194.9 inches (495.05 centimeters) long and 74 inches (188 centimeters) tall just like the real thing. The plastic vehicle weighs 4,519 pounds (2,050 kilograms). For comparison, the actual Land Cruiser with the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 weighs 7,121 pounds (3,230 kilograms).