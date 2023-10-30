UAW And General Motors Reach Tenative Deal To End Strike

The United Auto Workers union on Monday struck a tentative deal with General Motors to end more than six weeks of labor disruptions and send striking workers back to their jobs.



The two sides reached an agreement after negotiations stretched into the early morning hours, CNBC, Detroit Free Press and The Detroit News reported. Terms of the collective bargaining agreement were not immediately disclosed.



The agreement by all accounts contains similar terms to the deal reached between the UAW and car maker Stellantis on Saturday. Stellanits produces 16 vehicle brands including Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep.





Read Article