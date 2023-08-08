UAW Boss Takes A Page From Infamous Pelosi Playbook - Trashes Stellantis Contract Proposal In Front Of Press

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain threw a printed contract proposal from the maker of Jeep SUVs, Ram pickup trucks and other vehicles into the trash Tuesday, accusing the company of reneging on its commitment not to seek a "concessionary agreement" amid national contract talks.

Fain in a Facebook livestream discussed points of Stellantis NV's counterproposal to the union that were outlined in a flier circulating on social media this week. He said they include adding tiers, threatening profit sharing, cutting medical coverage and 401(k) contributions, reducing vacation time for new hires, allowing the company to reopen the contract and make changes without rank-and-file ratification and keeping the idled Jeep Cherokee plant in Belvidere, Illinois, without product.