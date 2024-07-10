UAW Calls For Ousting Of Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares

The UAW is closer to striking at Stellantis as a “supermajority” of members at the Los Angeles Parts Distribution Center voted in favor of requesting a strike authorization if the company doesn’t follow through on commitments made in the contract signed last year. This ramps up the pressure on the automaker, which has been engaged in a war of words with the union for weeks.

Last night’s vote was the first time union members got to weigh in on the situation and the UAW said “as the grievances proceed, more UAW locals at Stellantis could be holding strike authorization votes soon.”