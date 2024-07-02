UAW Claims It Has Signed The Majority Of VW Workers At Tennessee Plant

The United Auto Workers has signed up a majority of workers at Volkswagen AG’s Chattanooga, Tenn., plant to join the Detroit-based union, according to a UAW news release sent Tuesday.



The news comes less than 60 days after the UAW said 30% of VW workers at the German automaker's only U.S. plant had signed union authorization cards. The facility employs about 5,500 workers and produces the Volkswagen ID.4, Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport, according to VW.



Tuesday's news marks the first time the UAW has announced majority support at a non-union auto plant, according to the union. The UAW launched a campaign to organize non-union automakers after negotiating record contracts with Detroit Three automakers last year.





