UAW Claims It Has Signed Up 10,000 Hyundai Workers To Unionize Plant

The UAW continues to ramp up the pressure on non-union automakers following a victory against the Detroit Three.



While a number of companies have raised wages to help stave off a unionization push, the UAW has announced over 10,000 autoworkers have signed union cards. That’s a significant number and one that BMW, Honda, Hyundai, Lucid, Mazda, Mercedes, Nissan, Rivian, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo are likely paying attention too.



Speaking of which, the union said nearly the majority of Mercedes employees in Vance, Alabama and Volkswagen employees in Chattanooga, Tennessee have signed up. The UAW added that “workers at more than two dozen other facilities have begun organizing in the thousands, inspired by the Big Three victory and the non-union autoworkers’ public announcements.”





