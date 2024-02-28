UAW Claims It Now Has Majority Support At Mercedes Alabama Factory

Just weeks after the United Auto Workers (UAW) celebrated securing the majority of workers at the Volkswagen Group’s Tennessee plant, the union made another significant stride. On Tuesday, it announced that it has garnered majority support at the Mercedes-Benz Tuscaloosa assembly plant in Vance, Alabama. This development follows a significant push to represent people employed at the facility, which is the automaker’s largest in the U.S.

The news was announced by Jeremy Kimbrell, a worker at the Alabama plant that employs 6,100 people and makes the GLE, GLS, EQS SUV, and EQE SUV. The UAW has previously announced that its goal is to reach 70 percent support before demanding recognition from automakers.