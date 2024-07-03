UAW Claims Over 30% Of Toyota Workers Seek Union Representation At Missouri Plant

The United Auto Workers (UAW) said that more than 30% of workers at a Toyota Motor (7203.T), opens new tab Missouri factory are seeking to join the union.
 
Toyota, which employs more than 1,000 wokers at the plant that produces more than 2.6 million cylinder heads for engines annually, opposes union membership.

The company "has no way to verify or determine the accuracy of the statements made by the UAW," a spokesperson said Wednesday. "We do not believe a third party at our manufacturing facilities would enhance the results, stability or team member experience that we have achieved together. We are confident that with all of the facts, our team members would not choose union representation."


