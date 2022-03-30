UAW Continues To Eye Tesla California Plant For Unionization

United Auto Workers President Ray Curry recently revealed that he is yet to speak to Elon Musk about the possibility of Tesla holding a union vote. The idea of Tesla’s possible unionization came earlier this month after Musk invited the UAW to hold a vote at the company’s California plant. “I’ve actually not talked to Mr. Musk or any representative of Tesla,” Curry said while speaking at a roundtable discussion with the Automotive Press Association on Tuesday. Curry covered several topics during his discussion, including how the electric vehicle transition would affect the UAW in the near future. Curry also stated that if Elon Musk is serious about Tesla’s potential unionization, the company should rehire a union activist who was terminated in the past, and it must also stop attempting to overturn a ruling that it violated labor laws. Such actions, according to the UAW President, would be a “good faith effort” on Tesla’s part. It would also “demonstrate a commitment to the workers of the facility” at Tesla’s Fremont Factory in California.



