UAW Demands Automakers Move Supply Chain Out Of China

Agent009 submitted on 12/7/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:39:24 AM

Views : 432 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The United Auto Workers union called on automakers to shift their entire supply chain out of China's Xinjiang region after a new report on Tuesday suggests that nearly every major automaker has significant exposure to products made with forced labor.

In June, a U.S. law took effect banning the import of forced labor goods from Xinjiang, in pushback against Beijing's treatment of China's Uyghur Muslim minority, which Washington has labeled genocide.

"The time is now for the auto industry to establish high-road supply chain models outside the Uyghur Region that protect labor and human rights and the environment," UAW President Ray Curry said.



Read Article


UAW Demands Automakers Move Supply Chain Out Of China

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)