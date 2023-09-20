UAW Demands Would Double The Cost Of An Employee Compared To Non-Union Tesla

Tesla is at the heart of the Detroit 3's resistance to the United Auto Workers union's demands for hefty pay increases.

The UAW launched a first wave of targeted strikes last week after months of negotiations for new labor contracts with Ford, GM, and Jeep-owner Stellantis. The Detroit 3 are reluctant to give in to the union's demands for 40% pay increases and shorter work weeks, saying such a hit to their labor costs would be catastrophic.

So far, the UAW has only walked out of three final assembly factories in Michigan, Ohio, and Missouri. This targeted work stoppage is costing the union some $6.5 million per week, according to estimates from Deutsche Bank, leaving plenty in its $825 million strike fund coffers should the union expand the strike as negotiations heat up.