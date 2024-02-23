UAW Devotes $40 Million To Unionize Entire Auto Industry

It’s been several months since the United Auto Workers (UAW) union secured landmark contracts with GM, Ford, and Stellantis and over the coming two years, it plans to unionize at a host of other car manufacturing plants and EV battery factories.

In November, the UAW launched an ambitious campaign to organize the entire non-union automotive sector in the U.S., initiating campaigns at Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Tesla, Nissan, BMW, Mercedes, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mazda, Rivian, Lucid, and Volvo. Earlier this week, the UAW said it will spend $40 million over the next two years to unionize the factories of these manufacturers.