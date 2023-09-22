UAW Expands Strike To 38 More Plants - Invites The "Big Man" To Picket With Them

UAW President Shawn Fain, expanding the union's weeklong strike Friday to shut down parts distribution at General Motors and Stellantis, invited President Joe Biden to join striking workers on the picket line. Fain spoke to members and other observers on Facebook Live, saying talks were progressing with Ford, so none of its plants would be added to the strike of the Detroit Three automakers which began last Friday. He said parts distribution at GM and Stellantis would be "shut down... until those companies come to their senses." Such an expansion of the strike, adding more than three dozen facilities nationwide, could severely affect operations and hurt suppliers. Fain, at the same time he announced the expansion, invited anyone who supports the union and its demands for better wages and benefits and more job protection, "from friends and families all the way up to the president of the United States" to join striking workers on the picket line.



