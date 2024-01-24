UAW Expected To Endorse Joe Biden Once They Confirm He Is In Their Back Pocket

The United Auto Workers union is expected to endorse President Joe Biden as early as Wednesday, according to three people familiar with the decision.



Biden will address UAW members at their conference in Washington on Wednesday afternoon, where the endorsement of his 2024 bid will most likely come, the sources said.



Last fall, Biden became the first sitting president to join a picket line when he visited auto workers outside Detroit who were striking for higher wages and cost-of-living increases.



On Tuesday, Biden and former President Donald Trump both picked up wins in the New Hampshire primaries, victories that could mark the quick end of the primary process and the beginning of the general election.





Read Article