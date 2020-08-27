UAW Expresses Disbelief That "Reformist" President Stole Over $1 Million Dollars In Short Tenure

Former United Auto Workers President Gary Jones on Wednesday pleaded guilty to helping steal more than $1 million from rank-and-file workers as part of a racketeering scheme as U. S. Attorney Matthew Schneider demanded the union reform itself or face a possible government takeover. Jones, 63, faces up to five years in federal prison, but prosecutors have agreed to recommend a sentence of up to 57 months in prison because he is cooperating with an ongoing corruption investigation. During a brief tenure leading one of the nation's largest and most powerful unions, and despite touting himself as a reform-minded president, Jones' criminal conduct has helped push the UAW to the brink of federal takeover.



