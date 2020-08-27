UAW Expresses Disbelief That "Reformist" President Stole Over $1 Million Dollars In Short Tenure

Former United Auto Workers President Gary Jones on Wednesday pleaded guilty to helping steal more than $1 million from rank-and-file workers as part of a racketeering scheme as U.

S. Attorney Matthew Schneider demanded the union reform itself or face a possible government takeover.

Jones, 63, faces up to five years in federal prison, but prosecutors have agreed to recommend a sentence of up to 57 months in prison because he is cooperating with an ongoing corruption investigation. During a brief tenure leading one of the nation's largest and most powerful unions, and despite touting himself as a reform-minded president, Jones' criminal conduct has helped push the UAW to the brink of federal takeover.



UAW Expresses Disbelief That

skytop

Socialist UAW crooks have fast hands with deep pockets to stuff hot cash into.

skytop

Posted on 8/27/2020 6:43:40 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Section_31_JTK

Why is this a surprise? The UAW is in the hip pocket of the dhimocraps. Both are as crooked as the day is long.

Section_31_JTK

Posted on 8/27/2020 8:58:01 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

