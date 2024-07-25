UAW Fails To Fall In Line Behind Kamala Harris In Presidential Election

Many of America's largest labor unions have now announced their endorsements of Kamala Harris' presidential bid, as the vice president intensifies her campaign for the Democratic nomination.

Yet some notable union holdouts remain, suggesting Harris will still have some work to do to win over other working-class voters.

On Monday, the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), the biggest federation of unions in the U.S. and a longtime supporter of President Joe Biden, announced its endorsement of Harris.