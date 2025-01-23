UAW Falls In Line Behind Trump - Backs Tarrifs

In the lead-up to the 2024 US presidential election, the United Auto Workers union – headed by Shawn Fain – endorsed Kamala Harris. At one campaign rally in Detroit, Fain wore a T-shirt reading ‘Trump Is A Scab, Vote Harris.’ Now, Donald Trump has returned to the Oval Office for his second term, and the UAW will have to work with him. According to Fain, that’s something he’s willing to do.
 
Earlier this week, The Washington Post published an opinion piece written by Shawn Fain, expressing hope the union can find common ground with Trump. One of the more significant Trump policies Fain has thrown his support behind is tariffs.


