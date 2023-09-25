UAW Files Complaint Against Senator For Exercising His Right to Free Speech

The United Auto Workers’ historic strike against the Big Three seems to have broken some folks’ brains. The majority of Americans are in favor of the strike, but those with something to lose — CEOs, news outlets, even the richest man in the world — have all shared some less-than-supportive opinions. Now, it seems senators are joining in, with the wildest takes yet. While out at a campaign stop earlier this week, South Carolina senator Tim Scott laid out a plan for striking workers: “You strike, you’re fired. Simple concept to me.” Scott appears to have forgotten that the right to strike is enshrined in the National Labor Relations Act, so the UAW decided to give him a helpful reminder — in the form of a formal complaint to the National Labor Relations Board.



