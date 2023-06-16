UAW Fires Long Time Lobbyist For Not Being Militant Enough

Ahead of Fain’s election in March, a transition memo first reported by the Detroit Free Press detailed plans to “purge” some union employees from the past administration, noting that “if staff stay, then they are staying on our terms.” Fain, who campaigned as a reformer, has said he wants to build more of a “fighting organization” that focuses on grassroots outreach and takes a more aggressive tone with the Detroit 3 and other companies that employ UAW members.

Nassar had significant experience in his role, which included responsibility for implementing the union’s policy agenda and designing its legislative strategy on topics ranging from trade to immigration.