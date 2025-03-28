UAW Is All In On Trump Tariffs - Sees It As A Way To Build Jobs And Power

President Donald Trump has once again scrambled the politics of organized labor and the working class with his planned tariffs on auto imports.

The White House is eagerly promoting supportive comments from the nation’s top auto worker union leader, a previous Trump critic who endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris over Trump in 2024. At least a few Democrats from auto-producing states have joined their Republican colleagues in applauding the tariffs that Trump casts as a long-term jobs boost for U.S.-based auto production. Other Democrats, meanwhile, have blasted Trump’s policy, warning that a trade war will drive up inflation and raise costs for all Americans.

Long-term consequences from Trump’s planned 25% tariffs on imported vehicles remain unclear, as does the fallout from additional tariffs he has announced on products coming from Canada, Mexico, China and other U.S. trading partners. But the latest political uproar highlights the ongoing effort by the Republican president to reorient party alliances and voter loyalties in ways that not only explain his 2024 comeback but could reverberate into the 2026 midterms and beyond.