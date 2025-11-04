UAW Leader Claims Detroit 3 Can Afford Tariff Costs

Detroit's three automakers could bear an additional $41.9 billion in annual costs from President Donald Trump's 25% tariffs on imported vehicles and parts, according to new estimates.

An analysis from the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor — commissioned by the American Automotive Policy Council, a Detroit Three advocacy group — creates a picture that could mean increased prices for consumers, the folding of already-distressed suppliers and reduced new-vehicle sales that still haven't recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.