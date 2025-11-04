UAW Leader Claims Detroit 3 Can Afford Tariff Costs

Agent009 submitted on 4/11/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:06:38 AM

Views : 120 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.detroitnews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Detroit's three automakers could bear an additional $41.9 billion in annual costs from President Donald Trump's 25% tariffs on imported vehicles and parts, according to new estimates.
 
An analysis from the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor — commissioned by the American Automotive Policy Council, a Detroit Three advocacy group — creates a picture that could mean increased prices for consumers, the folding of already-distressed suppliers and reduced new-vehicle sales that still haven't recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.


Read Article


UAW Leader Claims Detroit 3 Can Afford Tariff Costs

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)