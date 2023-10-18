UAW Leadership Declares Toyota And Tesla Workers Are "UAW Members Of The Future"

UAW President Shawn Fain referred to employees of non-union automakers like Tesla and Toyota as "the UAW President Shawn Fain referred to employees of non-union automakers like Tesla and Toyota as "the UAW members of the future." Fain's remarks came in response to comments made by Ford Motor Company's Executive Chair, Bill Ford, who warned on Monday that high labor costs triggered by the UAW's demands could limit the company's investments in factories and the development of new vehicles. Bill Ford said many jobs and even factories like the Rouge complex could be lost if the UAW and Ford don't come together "to bring an end to this acrimonious round of talks." This seemed to echo Elon Musk's comments from last month that the UAW demands would bankrupt Ford, GM, and Stellantis.." Fain's remarks came in response to comments made by Ford Motor Company's Executive Chair, Bill Ford, who warned on Monday that high labor costs triggered by the UAW's demands could limit the company's investments in factories and the development of new vehicles. Bill Ford said many jobs and even factories like the Rouge complex could be lost if the UAW and Ford don't come together "to bring an end to this acrimonious round of talks." This seemed to echo Elon Musk's comments from last month that the UAW demands would bankrupt Ford, GM, and Stellantis.



