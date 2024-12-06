UAW Leverages Tesla Layoffs In Unionization Push

The United Auto Worker (UAW), a powerful auto worker union in the US, is using Tesla’s recent layoffs to make unionization progress at the automaker.

The UAW unsuccessful pushed to unionize workers at Tesla’s Fremont factory and other locations.

Amid that last push in 2017-2019, Tesla fought back the effort with what the union considered to be illegal tactics.



They filed a complaint with the National Labor Relation Board (NLRB), which eventually sided with the union and found that Tesla violated labor laws.