UAW Members BARELY Ratify New Contract With GM

UAW members just ratified their new deal with General Motors by a total of just 3,409 votes. GM workers voted very differently depending on location and task but overall, 54.74% said yes to the deal. Workers at Stellantis and Ford appear to be close to approving their deals as well.



Just yesterday it appeared that workers at General Motors might, in fact, vote no collectively on the new deal. At least four different plants had at least 60% no votes including over 2,300 people turning down the deal at the Spring Hill, TN plant. The Bowling Green plant that makes the Corvette also voted no by a majority of 52.24%. Overall though, that wasn’t enough to overcome workers who agreed to the terms.





