UAW Members Claim Auto Industry Needs To Be Reset In America's Favor

Autoworkers in Warren, Michigan, a suburb outside of Detroit, had varying reactions to President Donald Trump's auto tariffs in interviews with Fox News Digital, ranging from enthusiasm to fear over what's to come.

"I mean, things have to be reset. The NAFTA (North Atlantic Free Trade Association) never should have been signed in the first place," one factory worker at FCA Warren Stamping Plant told Fox News Digital this week. "The Democrats have been letting jobs go overseas, and they've been chasing this cheap slave labor."

Trump instituted 25% tariffs on outsourced cars and auto parts last week, which is primed to hit domestic brands like Chevrolet – which now produces vehicles in Mexico like the popular Equinox, and shuttered its major Lordstown, Ohio, assembly plant in 2020.