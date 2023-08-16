UAW Membership Fears They Can't Financially Survive a Strike

Again and again, UAW President Shawn Fain has scheduled updates for his members on Facebook live to discuss contract negotiations and sometimes even skewer an automaker.

Thousands of viewers have tuned in to watch and submit questions via chat that he addresses in real time. They submit thumbs up and heart emojis as he speaks. Other members, who usually list their local union affiliation when commenting online, scold him for being too negative. Fain acknowledges by name the members, their local offices, their priorities and responds to them.