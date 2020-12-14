UAW Narrowly Avoids Takeover By Federal Government

Federal prosecutors announced a proposed settlement with the United Auto Workers aimed at eliminating fraud and corruption within one of the nation's most influential unions following a years-long crackdown on labor leaders. The proposed deal includes oversight of the UAW for six years and would let rank-and-file workers decide whether to alter the union's constitution to allow for direct election of future leaders. Such a constitutional change would be groundbreaking and give members the right to hold elections and directly vote for new UAW leaders for the first time in more than 70 years.



