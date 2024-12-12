UAW Not Happy With Volkswagen's 14% Raise Offer - Demands Record Contract

Earlier this year, workers at Volkswagen’s factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee, voted in favor of joining the United Auto Workers (UAW) union and now, the German marque is offering them a 14% pay rise over four years.

Employees at the site have been holding talks with VW officials for several months and in addition to the pay increase, VW’s offer includes profit sharing and promises to improve healthcare benefits for hourly workers. However, the UAW isn’t satisfied with VW’s proposal and is seeking a record contract.