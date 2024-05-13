UAW Only Now Realizes That Recent Wage Increases Mean Job Cuts To Make CEO Bonuses

Agent009 submitted on 5/13/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:08:09 AM

Views : 508 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

UAW president Shawn Fain has hit out at Stellantis over recent employment cuts, which occurred less than a year after the union secured a new long-term contract with the car manufacturer.
 
Stellantis said it would invest an additional $19 billion into the U.S., increase wages by 25%, and provide more than 3,000 temporary workers with full-time employment as part of its new contract with the UAW. Despite this, Stellantis recently fired 199 full-time workers at the Ram 1500 plant, axed 400 engineering, technology, and software jobs in March, and will also reduce its Italian workforce by 8%.


Read Article


UAW Only Now Realizes That Recent Wage Increases Mean Job Cuts To Make CEO Bonuses

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)