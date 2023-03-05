UAW PAUSES Endorsing Biden For Second Term! Are They FINALLY Waking Up To The Fact That The Climate Change Zealots Will PERMANENTLY Destroy The USA Auto Biz For The Worse?

Shawn Fain, President of the United Auto Workers (UAW) in Detroit, stated that the union has not yet endorsed President Joe Biden for a second term due to concerns regarding electric vehicle policies. Fain explained in a letter to members that the UAW wants to see national leadership support workers in the electric vehicle transition before making any commitments.



Fain met with White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients and lawmakers to discuss this issue. Fain and Senator Bernie Sanders criticized the General Motors joint venture battery plant for paying workers much less than assembly plant employees, even though it receives hefty U.S. government tax credits. The UAW is preparing to enter contract talks on behalf of 150,000 workers at General Motors, Ford Motor, and Stellantis. Fain emphasized that the union will talk politics once it secures a future for the industry and the workers who make it run. While Fain believes that another Donald Trump presidency would be disastrous, he also believes that the UAW's members need to see an alternative that delivers real results. GM opened a battery manufacturing plant with LG Energy Solution in Ohio in August 2022 and plans to build two more JV battery plants in Michigan and Tennessee.



They may be finally waking up. But the wheels are already in motion and we say their support of these philosophies has made failure unstoppable. And the USA auto worker will suffer from these idiots being in charge.







