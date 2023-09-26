UAW Picket Line Embraces "The Big Guy" Seemingly Unaware His Policies Will Cause One Third Of Them To Be Jobless

President Joe Biden joined United Auto Workers strikers on their picket line Tuesday as their work stoppage against major carmakers hit day 12, a demonstration of support for organized labor apparently unparalleled in presidential history.

“You deserve the significant raise you need,” Biden said through a bullhorn while wearing a union baseball cap after arriving at a General Motors parts distribution warehouse located in a suburb west of Detroit.

He walked along the picket line, exchanging fist bumps with grinning workers.