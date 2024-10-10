UAW Prepares To Strike Stellantis At The Worst Possible Time

The UAW said Wednesday that "a strike at one or more Stellantis facilities could begin within weeks."

The announcement of a possible time frame for a strike against the owner of Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, Dodge and Fiat came as part of the union's promotion of a "Keep The Promise at Stellantis Rally" scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Washington, D.C.

"UAW members, lawmakers and allies are rallying on Thursday to demand that Stellantis keep its promise to invest in good American jobs," according to a news release. The union has held other rallies in recent weeks in Sterling Heights and Warren.