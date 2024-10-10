UAW Prepares To Strike Stellantis At The Worst Possible Time

The UAW said Wednesday that "a strike at one or more Stellantis facilities could begin within weeks."
 
The announcement of a possible time frame for a strike against the owner of Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, Dodge and Fiat came as part of the union's promotion of a "Keep The Promise at Stellantis Rally" scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Washington, D.C.
 
More:Stellantis accuses UAW of proposing new jobs bank; union calls it false comparison
 
"UAW members, lawmakers and allies are rallying on Thursday to demand that Stellantis keep its promise to invest in good American jobs," according to a news release. The union has held other rallies in recent weeks in Sterling Heights and Warren.


