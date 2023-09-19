UAW President Blasts Planned Trump Visit To Picket Lines - Says Billionaires Can't Help

Former President Donald Trump wants to join the United Auto Workers picket line. The union president isn’t having it.

On Monday, the New York Times reported Trump plans to travel to Detroit to meet auto workers rather than attend the second Republican presidential debate. In response, UAW President Shawn Fain blasted Trump as an example of the corporate greed the union is fighting against.

“Every fiber of our union is being poured into fighting the billionaire class and an economy that enriches people like Donald Trump at the expense of workers,” Fain said. “We can’t keep electing billionaires and millionaires that don’t have any understanding what it is like to live paycheck to paycheck and struggle to get by and expecting them to solve the problems of the working class.”