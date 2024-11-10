UAW President Claims Trump Is A Job Killer Despite Record Job Hiring During His Administration

The president of the United Auto Workers union has labeled Donald Trump as a “job killer” and said that hundreds of thousands of automotive jobs are at risk if he returns to the Oval Office.

Shawn Fain first endorsed Joe Biden for November’s election, but when he dropped out of the race, threw his support behind Kamala Harris. While the Democrats have provided billions to support the EV industry, Trump has threatened to repeal electric vehicle investments. Recently, Trump’s running mate JD Vance refused to commit to retaining a $500 million investment to help GM convert a Cadillac plant into a site to build EVs.