UAW President Demands Even Higher Tariffs For Imported Cars

US President Donald Trump’s new 25% tariff on imported cars that came in effect on April 2, and on car parts that will be enforced on May 3, has drawn a lot of criticism even in the States. While Detroit’s Big Three believe that this measure will do more harm than good in their business, Trump has found an ally in the face of the United Auto Workers’ president. UAW President Shawn Fain claims that the tariff is fully justified as, like Trump promises, it will increase U.S. production and investment, as well as government revenues, and create well-paying jobs in the local automotive sector. In fact, he goes further than that and believes that even harsher measures must be implemented because free trade has resulted in domestic manufacturers sending jobs to countries like Mexico and Canada, to the detriment of American workers.



