UAW President Meets With The "Big Guy" To Discuss Who Is The Running The Show

United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain met on Wednesday with President Joe Biden at the White House as the union briefed staff on contract talks with the Detroit Three automakers. Fain, who was on Capitol Hill meeting with lawmakers to discuss the labor talks and the union's push for higher wages and benefits, has not yet endorsed Biden for re-election and has criticized some administration electric vehicle policies. Most other major unions have already endorsed Biden. The UAW leadership had asked for time to brief White House senior staff on the Detroit Three contract negotiations, a White House official said. That meeting took place on Wednesday in the West Wing, and when Biden learned of it, he asked to also talk directly with Fain and the two had a brief meeting, the official added.



