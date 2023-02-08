UAW President States Demands - Record Profits Equal Record Wages And Benefits For Workers

UAW President Shawn Fain didn't want to reveal member demands behind closed doors in the current contract talks with Detroit Three automakers, a protocol that had been followed for years.

Instead, Fain took to Facebook live Tuesday night to spotlight "audacious" demands of members in a new four-year contract being negotiated with a Sept. 14 deadline.

"Record profits mean record contracts," Fain said during his broadcast. "While big execs have used those extreme profits to pump up their pay, our members have fallen further and further behind. ... The rich are getting richer while the rest of us are getting left behind."