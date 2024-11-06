UAW President Under Investigation For Using Thug Like Tactics

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is under investigation by an independent federal monitor over allegations of retaliation against other union leaders, according to a court filing on Monday.

Monitor Neil Barofsky opened an investigation in February to review allegations, including that UAW Secretary-Treasurer Margaret Mock said she had faced retaliation for her refusal or reluctance to authorize certain expenditures for Fain's office, according to the filing. Barofsky also opened a probe into Mock's actions.

Fain said in a statement that he encouraged the monitor "to investigate whatever claims are brought to their office, because we know what they'll find: a UAW leadership committed to serving the membership, and running a democratic union."